Google Wallpapers now has a ‘Seascapes’ collection with over two dozen new wallpapers

The Google Wallpapers app gets refreshed with new options on a fairly regular basis, and we’ve seen a lot of new options debut around the release of Google’s new Pixel 2 devices. Now, one of the categories that debuted on the Pixel 2 is headed to other Android devices.

The best gifts for Android users

One of the new categories that showed up on the Wallpapers app with the Pixel was “Underwater” and, as you’d expect, it featured a bunch of new wallpapers of underwater scenery. Now, Google has graduated that section to the rest of its users under a new name.

“Seascapes” should be live at this point on your Android device if you have Google Wallpapers installed. It features 34 new wallpapers, all taken underwater of marine life and primarily coral reefs. There are some seriously gorgeous shots in this collection. If you have a particularly saturated display like on a Samsung device, I think these wallpapers will pop.

You’ll be able to use these wallpapers exclusively through the Google Wallpapers app, available now on the Play Store.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: