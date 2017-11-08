Copied Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides can soon include comments, suggestions

Following a very useful tweak to the image picker earlier this week, Google Drive is getting another small, but noticeable feature. Copying a document will soon include the option to bring over the original file’s comments and suggestions.

In the past, comments and suggestions would be excluded when users copy a document. As such, they would either have to deal with them in the original document before copying or keep both open to go back and forth.

Which is why it’s increasingly important not to lose a history of that collaboration when you duplicate a document, spreadsheet, or presentation. With that in mind, we’re making it possible to copy comments and suggestions any time you make a copy of a Docs, Sheets, or Slides file.

Clicking “Make a copy” still brings up the same window, but it now includes a checkbox to “Copy comments and suggestions” or “Copy comments,” in addition to the one that maintains sharing settings.

Comments on the copied document note at the bottom if it originated from another file so that users can distinguish.

According to Google, this feature should be available to all users by the end of the month.

