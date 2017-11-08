Huawei Mate 10 Pro’s debut on AT&T seemingly confirmed by firmware

Huawei’s efforts to join the US market the past couple of years haven’t really yielded much success, but not for a lack of trying. The Mate 9 especially holds a soft spot in my phone collection. Recently I’ve been playing with the Mate 10 Pro and I think the company has another winner and now, it seems that earlier reports of a US debut on carriers have been confirmed.

XDA Developers has today essentially confirmed that the Huawei Mate 10 Pro is going to be heading to AT&T here in the United States. The news comes via firmware for the upcoming AT&T-exclusive variant of the Mate 10 Pro.

The BLA-A09 model number is nearly identical to the international model (BLA-L09) and the firmware reveals the collection of AT&T pre-loaded apps on the phone.

Unfortunately, there’s no further information in this firmware surrounding a release date, price point, or even if there will be any differences with this device on AT&T vs the international model. If Huawei’s patterns hold true, though, we’ll see the US debut in January at CES with a release on AT&T (and probably unlocked) shortly thereafter.

