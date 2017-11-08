Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in ‘Deep Sea Blue’ will be available in US on November 16th

Despite its massive price tag, the Galaxy Note 8 is still easily one of the best smartphones you can buy today. As with other devices from Samsung, however, it didn’t launch in the US with every color it was announced in. Now, Samsung has revealed that the Note 8’s “Deep Sea Blue” color is making its US debut.

Adding to the already available Midnight Black and Orchid Grey colors, US Note 8 buyers will have the option to pick up the unique “Deep Sea Blue” color starting on November 16th. As with some previous color expansions, though, this color will be exclusive to Samsung’s own website and Best Buy. It won’t be available through carriers, but carrier versions sold through Best Buy will have the option.

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today announced that the Galaxy Note8 Deepsea Blue will be available to U.S consumers beginning November 16 – just in time for the holiday shopping season. Consumers will be able to choose from AT&T, Sprint and Verizon carrier-specific versions of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ at Best Buy stores and BestBuy.com, as well as the unlocked versions available at Best Buy and Samsung.com.

This new color option carries over the same specs as your standard Note 8 with a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, 6.3-inch QHD SuperAMOLED display, and all of the perks Samsung throws in such as the S-Pen. Our full review of the Note 8 covers these in detail as well.

