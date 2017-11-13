Former Hulu CTO hired by Google as vice president leading Play Store

Google last month hired a high-ranking executive from Hulu to lead its Play Store division. Tian Lim was formerly the streaming service’s chief technology officer and is now leading Google Play as a vice president.

Nintendo Switch

Spotted by Variety, Lim’s LinkedIn profile notes that he left Hulu last month after a nearly four-year stint at Hulu as CTO. At Google, he is taking on the position of vice president in charge of user experience and product for the Play Store.

Before Hulu, he was a senior vice president of product engineering at Sony Network Entertainment, which Variety points out is responsible for the PlayStation-branded live TV offering. That service is of course competing with the likes of YouTube TV and Hulu.

Previously, he worked at Microsoft on the Xbox as an engineer and then manager, while also working at Nintendo as a game designer/engineer.

Google Play encompasses several store fronts including apps, books, movies, and television. Lim’s entertainment background makes him especially suited for the latter categories, though given the recent push into live television and continued development of original content, he could have also fit into YouTube.

