Motorola’s latest Moto Mod is an Insta-Share photo printer from Polaroid [Video]

Motorola’s Moto Mods are very cool, but what’s really impressive is the potential. In theory, you could do basically anything with a Moto Mod, and now Polaroid is expanding what the platform is capable of, with a printer.

There’s something special about the old Polaroid cameras that could bring a picture from shot to a physical copy in seconds. With its first Moto Mod, Polaroid is bringing that functionality to Moto Z devices. The Insta-Share printer attaches to the back of your phone and with the help of an app, can print out photos you’ve just taken seconds after you’ve shot them.

You can take shots and print them immediately, or print photos you’ve previously taken that are stored in Google Photos, Facebook, or Instagram.

Photos printed out from this Moto Mod are printed onto 2×3 “Polaroid Premium ZINK® Zero-Ink® Paper” which makes them smudge-proof and gives you the option to stick them anywhere with the adhesive on the back. You’ll get a handful of sheets in the box with the Mod itself, but replacements go for about $20~ for 50 sheets.

The Polaroid Insta-Share printer will compatible with all Moto Z devices, but it will only be sold in Verizon stores and on Motorola’s website for the time being. Pricing lands at $199.99.