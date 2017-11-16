Google Assistant can help troubleshoot problems with your Pixel 2

Google Assistant can do a lot of powerful things, and thanks to new gestures, it’s easier to get to than ever on the Pixel 2. Now, Google has quietly added a way to make troubleshooting your Pixel 2 easier with the help of the Assistant.

It’s unclear when this was added, but Google Assistant on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL has the ability to troubleshoot certain issues on your device. The process is pretty simple, as Google Assistant will help run you through specific checks and tests to solve a problem before giving you the option to connect to Google to get live help on the problem.

Examples discovered so far (via Android Police) include simple things, like troubleshooting the camera or Bluetooth connections, but this can even go so far as to perform a battery health check and ensuring that no apps are draining your battery life.

For users who are new to Android and don’t have immediate support available for their phones, this is a great addition to the Pixel’s already included 24/7 support. Hopefully, this is something that can also be extended to last year’s Pixels, but it probably won’t extend past that.

