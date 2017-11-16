Incipio Carrying Case for Daydream View pops up in the Google Store, because why not

Google’s Daydream VR platform is pretty sweet and is the only way to take advantage of it is a Daydream View VR headset. Now, for some reason, Incipio is producing a carrying case for the Daydream View.

To compliment Google’s latest Daydream View, the Incipio Carrying Case is designed to make it easy to take the headset with you on the go. The case is a bit larger than the headset itself at 8.2 x 7 x 4.7-inches, but it uses the extra room to give you a spot specifically for the remote, as well as a couple of pockets for any cables or accessories you might want to include with it.

Honestly, I can’t really wrap my head around who this is for. The Daydream View runs off of your phone and doesn’t require any extra cables. I could see why you’d buy a case for something like an HTC Vive or maybe even Lenovo’s upcoming standalone Daydream headset, but a carrying case for the Daydream View as it is today seems really pointless…

If, however, you do need one, it will cost $29 on the Google Store when it becomes available for shipping. If you can think of a reason why this exists or how it might be used, please drop a comment and let me know.

