Yes, the OnePlus 5 will be discontinued once stock runs out

After a mid-cycle release in 2016, it came as no surprise when OnePlus unveiled the 5T last month as a follow-up to the OnePlus 5. With minimal changes, though, many have been curious what will happen to the original, and yes, it’s going to be discontinued.

The best gifts for Android users

The slightly cheaper OnePlus 5 runs on top of the same specifications as the newer, more expensive OnePlus 5T, but with some key differences. Most notably, it lacks the larger “bezel-light” display and has a different camera setup. Under the hood, though, these are essentially the same phone, so it makes sense that OnePlus would ditch the original in favor of this new model.

The company confirmed this news in an interview with The Indian Express, stating that the OnePlus 5 would be discontinued once stock dries up. In many regions, that’s already happened, but others still do have the phone available for a little while. This is exactly what happened with the OnePlus 3 when the 3T debut, so it shouldn’t come as a shocker.

What will likely ruffle a few feathers though, are the things OnePlus is giving up with this move. For one, the original OnePlus 5 has a front-facing fingerprint sensor and optional capacitive buttons, something the company’s fans really enjoy. Further, the 5 had a telephoto lens for optical zoom, and the 5T does not.

Regardless, what’s done is done. For most, the only choice for a OnePlus device is the 5T, and it’s looking like a great option for its affordable price tag.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: