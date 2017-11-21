The OnePlus 5T is now available for sale starting at $499

Following its announcement earlier this month, OnePlus has officially kicked off sales of its latest flagship device, the OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus’ latest device replaces the OnePlus 5 which debuted earlier this year, and it packs quite a few welcome changes as well. First and foremost, the OnePlus 5T delivers a new 6-inch “bezel-light” display. It also trades the front-facing fingerprint sensor for one on the back. There’s also a slightly altered camera array, but under the hood, the same specifications remain.

OnePlus 5T Specs

Despite the new display, the OnePlus 5T doesn’t hike up the price by much compared to its predecessor. The top-tier 8GB/128GB model runs just $559 while the 6GB/64GB model (which should be just fine for most) lands at $499. Shipping starts immediately on the $499 model, and starts later this week for the 8GB option. Stay tuned for our full review, coming soon.

