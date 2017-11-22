Nvidia Shield TV update promises to improve remote responsiveness, $30 off for Black Friday

There’s not a ton of Android TV hardware out there, and most of the options on the market are usually pretty outdated. That is, except for the Nvidia Shield, and today, another software update is rolling out.

The best gifts for Android users

Shield Experience 6.2 is rolling out now and while it doesn’t deliver Oreo — but seriously what’s taking so long with that? — it does deliver some welcome enhancements.

For one, 6.2 promises to improve the responsiveness of the Shield Remote. If you’ve been using a Shield with the remote, you’ve probably noticed that it has a tendency to, well, not work sometimes. This happens especially if it hasn’t been used in a while, so button presses often don’t register on screen for a bit.

If you haven’t been using a Shield TV, that issue is as infuriating as it sounds, so I’m certainly glad to see Nvidia at least giving it some attention. Hopefully, it works out.

Aside from that, there are some other handy updates in 6.2. Cast support arrives for Amazon Music, HDR is available on VUDU, and more apps support Google Assistant integration. The latest Android monthly security patches also arrive, and there are some new games.

Cast Amazon Music

Enjoy HDR on VUDU

Enjoy HDR on Play Metal Gear Solid 3 HD (Android), FIFA18 (Gamestream) and Destiny 2 (Gamestream)

Play (Android), FIFA18 (Gamestream) and (Gamestream) Use voice for Plex , VUDU , Ecobee thermostats and LG SmartThinQ appliances with Google Assistant support

Use voice for , , thermostats and appliances with Google Assistant support Watch movies on demand with Movies Anywhere and popular shows and sports from India with Hotstar

Sweetening the deal, Nvidia currently has the Shield TV $30 off through most retailers, such as Amazon, taking the starting price down to just $149. If you want to add the game controller, that takes the price up to $169.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: