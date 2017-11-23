Hands-on w/ ‘ASUS ZenFone V’ Verizon exclusive, now free for Black Friday for a limited time [Video]

The new ASUS ZenFone V offers high-end Android phone specs and design in a super affordable package, making it one of the best options around at its price point, but today the device is becoming an even better deal as this Verizon exclusive offering goes free for Thanksgiving and Black Friday only. In the video below we take the device for a hands-on test drive and show you how ASUS managed to create a super solid phone and one of the best options in its price category.

Head below for a hands-on look with the new phone:

Hands-on with the ZenFone V:

This Verizon exclusive device packs in a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED 1920×1080 display with 424 pixels per inch. That’s a 74.8% body-to-screen ratio, but numbers aside the end result is a large, but hand- and pocket-friendly screen with vibrant colors that really pop.

The display meets Gorilla Glass on both the front and back, and you’ll notice a particularly unique design on the glass itself that ASUS calls its dual-sided 2.5D curved glass design. The effect is a subtle concentric circle design in the glass that makes it look and feel both unique and high-end.

You’ll also probably notice textured, chamfered edges make the phone grippy and feel great in the hand. All of these things make the ASUS ZenPhone V truly feel more like a high-end device than a sub $250 phone when compared to the competition.

But it’s not just a nice exterior, because the ZenFone V also includes some high-end specs on the inside that in our opinion deliver performance on par with much more expensive classes of phones. Most notably perhaps for the majority of customers will be the 23MP Sony IMX 318 image sensor, laser auto-focus, and 4-axis optical image stabilization, which all add up to a great camera experience even before more advanced users dig into the full manual controls offered by the ASUS PixelMaster camera features. And on the front side there is also a very respectable 8MP selfie camera – something that you simply won’t find in other devices at this price.

You also get a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the ZenFone V, as well as fast-charging support of up to 18W allowing you to charge the 3000mAh battery to 60% in 39 minutes. Add in 4K video recording, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a high-end NXP Smart AMP, and it’s really hard to see where ASUS and Verizon held back to get this phone at such a low price point.

The ASUS ZenFone V is available for free* online on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 23rd, starting at midnight through the end of Black Friday, November 24th at 11:59 PM. On Black Friday, November 24th, 2017, the phone will also be available for free at Verizon Wireless retail stores. Eligibility requires a new activation, or for existing customers who add a new line (up to five lines); a $240 dollar value.

