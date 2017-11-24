9to5Toys Black Friday: Google Home Mini w/ $10 GC, Philips Hue deals from $24, Logitech Amazon sale, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Google Home Mini drops to $29 w/ $10 GC for Black Friday (Reg. $49), more

Save up to 45% on Philips Hue Smart Lights with Best Buy’s Black Friday sale, from $24

Amazon’s Alexa device Black Friday deals are here: Dot $30, new Echo $80, more!

Amazon’s new Cloud Cam gets first discount to $100 (Reg. $130)

Amazon Fire TV Stick w/ Alexa Voice Remote drops to $25 (Reg. $40)

Best Buy’s Black Friday discounts are live with up to $250 off iMacs and MacBooks

Pick up Apple’s 2017 MacBook Pro without Touch Bar for just $1,090 shipped

Amazon has Apple’s high-end 13″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar for $1,984 (Reg. $2,229)

Grab Annke’s 1080p wireless IP security cameras 35% off for Black Friday

Best of Black Friday 2017 – our top 10 deals for Thanksgiving week (that we know of)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Your new Apple TV needs the SteelSeries Nimbus Controller, now $26 w/ this code

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE: