Google Home Mini will cost just $29 through the end of 2017

Assistant-powered smart speakers are everywhere now and you can buy them in quite a few different form factors. The most compelling, though, has been the small and affordable Google Home Mini, and now it’s going to be even more affordable through the end of the year.

As we noted in our review, at $49, the Google Home Mini is something that is an easy “insta-buy” in the company’s collection of products. However, with its Black Friday price of $29 with a $10 gift card, it’s basically impossible to say no.

Unfortunately, many probably missed out on that effective $19 price tag, but there’s a silver lining — Google is extending the $29 price point through the end of 2017.

Revealed in a promotional email Google is sending out to customers, the $29 price tag that’s currently in effect on the Google Store and at most retailers is going to stick around. The fine print clearly states that the $20 discount will be available from November 23rd to December 31st, 2017, at least, while supply lasts.

*Originally $49, now $29 each. Offer valid starting November 23, 2017 12am PT through December 31, 2017 11:59pm PT while supplies last

It’s unclear at this moment if Google’s retail partners such as Best Buy and Walmart will also keep this $29 price tag through the end of the year, but regardless, Google is going to move a lot of units at this price point.

