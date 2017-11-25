Android Oreo now available for OnePlus 5 in open beta

When OnePlus unveiled the 5T, the company announced that neither of its 2017 flagship smartphones would officially get Oreo until early next year. Thankfully, OnePlus did say that it planned to release Oreo in beta sometime in November. The company kept its promise and is now allowing OnePlus 5 owners to join the Open Beta Program and manually sideload the first beta Oreo build…

UAG Cases

With this update, the OnePlus 5 joins the ranks with the 3 and 3T to enjoy the benefits of Android Oreo. This means picture-in-picture functionality, the company’s own Parallel Apps, and much more.

Below is the official changelog:

System Updated to Android O (8.0) Added Picture in Picture Added Auto-fill Added Smart text selection New Quick Settings design Added Parallel Apps Updated security patch to October

Launcher Added notification dots New app folder design Now able to upload photos directly to Shot on OnePlus



If you’re interested in installing Android Oreo on your OnePlus 5, head on over to the company’s blog post and download the beta Oreo build. Full instructions on how to prepare your handset and how to manually flash the update can also be found on the blog post.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: