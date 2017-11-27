Android 8.1 DP2 fixes audio issues while recording video on Google Pixel 2/XL

As most know, the Pixel 2 and especially the Pixel 2 XL have been plagued with bugs and issues since being released back in October. Thankfully, Google isn’t ignoring customer complaints and has been working on fixes. According to several people running the second Developer Preview of Android 8.1, it appears that Google has rolled out a patch that addresses a weird microphone bug that created audio distortion when capturing video…

Shortly after the two handsets began arriving at people’s front doors, a report was posted in Google’s product forums detailing the audio recording problem. Hundreds of owners added their displeasure with the bug in the comments while others shared video clips of the issue on YouTube.

Thankfully, on November 1, Orrin, a Community Manager for the forums, commented to let people know that Google had identified the bug and would roll out a fix “in a future OTA update.” Almost a month later, and it appears that the search giant has finally included the patch in the second and final Android 8.1 Developer Preview.

A user on Reddit has shared several video clips captured on their Pixel 2 XL running Android 8.0 and Android 8.1 DP2. Watching and listening to these, there is a clear difference in audio quality. This doesn’t seem to be a fluke, either, as dozens of other users have commented about the fix working on their Pixel 2 and 2 XL handsets.

For those of you not enrolled in the Developer Preview, don’t worry as Google has stated that it should be rolling out an official Android 8.1 build to Pixel 2 customers in early December. If you don’t want to wait, check out our guide on how to enroll your handset in the beta program.

