Here’s everything new in Android 8.1 Developer Preview 2 [Gallery]

The first release of Android 8.1 brought over a number of interface and behavior changes from the Pixel 2 to older Pixel and Nexus devices. Google released the second developer preview this morning and it’s currently installing on our devices. We’re compiling a list of all the changes and new functionality, so follow along.

Nexus 5X audio issue

DP1 on the Nexus 5X would not play audio and other media through the phone’s speakers. This issue has been resolved in Developer Preview 2.

Pixel Visual Core activated

As Google noted last month, the Pixel Visual Core was not yet available on the first preview of Android 8.1. It’s now active with DP2 for developers:

Also, for Pixel 2 users, the Android 8.1 update on these devices enables Pixel Visual Core — Google’s first custom-designed co-processor for image processing and ML — through a new developer option. Once enabled, apps using Android Camera API can capture HDR+ shots through Pixel Visual Core.

Bluetooth indicator

The Pixel 2 and Android 8.1 introduced useful Bluetooth battery indicators for accessories right in Quick Settings. However, in dark mode, the battery indicator remained black and thus was not very legible. This issue has been resolved in DP2 with the icon now white, matching the others in the bar.

sRGB Toggle returns to original Pixel, Pixel XL

DP1 of Android 8.1 removed the Picture Color Mode toggle to match the Pixel 2 lacking a similar option. However, with the Pixel 2 adding several color modes, “Use sRGB” has been returned to the 2016 Pixel and Pixel XL. It’s still only accessible under Developer options.

