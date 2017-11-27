YouTube Go is out of beta, still limited to a handful of developing nations

YouTube Go, Google’s lightweight YouTube client that’s unfortunately only available in a select few countries, is now out of beta. The app, as you might already know, lets those who have access to very little internet bandwidth enjoy the YouTube mobile viewing experience as much as possible.

As Google notes in the app’s description over at the Play Store, YouTube Go packs a few notable features that the standard YouTube app doesn’t: the ability to easily control your data usage, download and watch videos later, share videos without using data, and an overall package size of just 9.4MB.

Up until just recently, the app was in beta— which might deter some users for one reason or another. Now, Google has apparently decided that the app is stable enough to deserve ditching that beta label. You can download the latest version of the app via the Play Store if you happen to be located in Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Kenya, or a handful of other countries.

Otherwise, Google would rather you pay that YouTube Red fee if you want offline videos.

