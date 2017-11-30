A recent Samsung Galaxy S8 update seemingly broke fast charging for some users

Samsung has never been known for providing quick updates, but it’s been getting better over the years. However, one of Samsung’s recent monthly security patch rollouts to the Galaxy S8 and S8+ has seemingly broken fast charging for some users.

It’s unclear if this is happening across the board, as Samsung’s October security rollout only landed in some regions. However, as SamMobile reports, quite a few users are noticing this problem. Both S8 and S8+ owners have taken to the web to voice their frustrations over this latest update crippling their charging, basically turning off fast charging.

While standard charging still works just fine, it’s understandable to be frustrated by fast chargers ceasing to work, as it’s a technology many have come to rely on. It’s especially annoying for users of the smaller Galaxy S8, as it doesn’t have the same endurance as the larger model. Some users are also reporting that wireless charging has been affected.

It’s unclear exactly what is causing this problem, but it certainly seems like that latest security patch. Thankfully, Samsung is working on November’s security patch, which means users affected could potentially see a fix within the next couple of weeks. Samsung has yet to comment on the matter.

