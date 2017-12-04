Google Drive removing ‘Google Photos’ tab from the nav drawer next month

Google Drive has long featured a tab for Google Photos in its navigation drawer that provides users with another method to view their uploaded images and videos. Starting next month, this integration will get de-prioritized, but ultimately remain accessible.

The Google Photos tab is available on both the web and mobile apps for Android and iOS. It provides users with an alternate view of pictures and video backed up to Photos.

Next month, Google Drive is going to remove the tab from the navigation drawer and seemingly also remove the Google Photos folder in My Drive. Google is only changing the default with the underlying integration still available.

Heading to Settings, users will still be able to “Create a Google Photos folder” to “automatically put your Google Photos into a folder in My Drive.” However, it seems that enabling that option will not return the Photos shortcut in the navigation drawer.

Google seems to be directing users to the various Google Photos clients as the best way to access your content. This change will begin rolling out in early January for all users of Google Drive.

