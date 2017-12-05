Honor 7X arrives in the US for $199 w/ ‘bezel-light’ design, pre-orders start today

Honor’s mid-range Android smartphones have been pretty decent options for the past couple of years and today, Honor is announcing availability for its latest device, the Honor 7X, in the United States.

Last year’s Honor 6X didn’t impress us very much, but the Honor 7X shows some promise, starting with its design. The new design has a cleaner look on the rear and also adopts a larger display with thinner bezels, just like many 2017 flagships.

That display measures in at 5.93-inches with an 18:9 aspect ratio and FHD resolution. Overall, it’s a pretty good offering that should fit in the hand of most quite well.

Powering the Honor 7X is a Kirin 659 processor, 3,340 mAh battery, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and Android Nougat with EMUI 5.1 on top. Lastly, there’s a 16MP primary camera around back which has a 2MP camera to assist with depth effects.

The Honor 7X goes up for pre-order today in the United States on Honor’s website, with pre-orders ending on December 14th.

