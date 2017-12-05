Nvidia Shield TV expands to China with Nintendo Wii and GameCube titles including ‘Legend of Zelda’ and ‘Super Mario’

The Nvidia Shield TV is an awesome streaming box for entertainment, but it’s arguably better used for gaming. Between Android games and GeForce Now, the Shield is a great platform for gamers. In China, though, the Shield is getting even better with a selection of Nintendo titles.

Nvidia’s Chinese launch of the Shield TV brings the Android TV box to the country for the equivalent of about $225. You’re getting a lot of the same with this model, including the Tegra chipset inside, remote, and controller, as well as Android TV. Voice search, however, is swapped out with Baidu in the country as pointed out by Engadget.

What’s notable about this launch, though, is the inclusion of ported Nintendo games on the Shield. This includes both Wii and GameCube games, with various titles available. Nvidia specifically points out New Super Mario Bros Wii, PUNCH-OUT!!, and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. Those are all major titles, but it doesn’t stop there. The company further confirmed that Super Mario Galaxy will arrive on the Shield soon alongside other titles from both consoles.

Better yet, the three titles available now are not just ported, but remastered for the Shield in 1080p, providing more resolution than was available on the Wii.

SHIELD owners in China will be able to download and play select Wii and Nintendo GameCube titles, with others coming soon – among them, Super Mario Galaxy. These amazing games have been provided to NVIDIA under license.

This deal comes as an expansion of the same deal that brought the Tegra X1 chipset to the Nintendo Switch, and it gets even sweeter when you consider the price. As pointed out by Daniel Ahmad, Wii games on Shield cost the equivalent of just $10.

Here is some gameplay of Twilight Princess running on Nvidia Shield. It is said to be running in HD (Not sure what that means exactly in terms of the port). Wii games on Shield will cost RMB 68. pic.twitter.com/M84WfV9eWE — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 5, 2017

