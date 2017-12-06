9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung 40-inch 4K TV $297, USB-C dongle w/ HDMI $35, Sony Bluetooth Speaker $88, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung 40-inch 4K Ultra HDTV: $297 (Reg. $400+)
Bring HDMI, USB 3.0 and SD card inputs back w/ HooToo’s USB-C hub: $35
Smartphone Accessories: Sony SRS-XB30 Bluetooth Speaker for $88 (Reg. $150), more
Anker’s new Amazon sale has deals from $6: iPhone X cases, cables, speakers, more
Review: VIZIO’s Chromecast-enabled M-Series 4K TV is a living room star under $700
MORE NEW DEALS:
Get a complete Samsung 2.1-Ch. Soundbar System w/ Sub for $90 shipped (Reg. $150)
- Amazon Yamaha music sale: MSP5 Studio Monitor $192, Acoustic Guitar $100, much more
- Aukey Powerstrips with USB charging ports from $16 Prime shipped
- Valve’s ‘Bridge Constructor Portal’ hits PC/mobile December 20 – Switch, more early 2018
- Amazon up to 35% off play-sets: Mr. Potato Head $5, Moana’s Musical Globe $8, more
- ASICS is offering its FuzeX Rush Running Shoes at 50% off + Thermopolis gear for as low as $12
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Splashtop Personal, Brave Guardians TD, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Mario Odyssey $49, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $40, more
- Sperry takes an extra 25% off sale items w/ deals from $40: boots, sneakers, accessories
- Amazon Nintendo Switch Accessory Sale from $7: carrying cases, controllers, grip kits, more
- Bring home the N78 Robotic Vacuum cleaner for $140 shipped (Reg. $180)
- eBay’s latest coupon takes 20% off orders of $25+
- Amazon offers BOGO 40% off all DC comics action figures and more from $11
- Outdoor sporting goods at Amazon: putting green $25, basketball systems from $150, more
- Garmin’s Premium Vivomove Activity Tracker is now at $80 shipped (Reg. $200)
- Amazon has the Safety 1st 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat for $102 (Reg. $130) + more
- Upgrade your game room w/ up to 40% off arcade basketball, foosball & more at Amazon
- Ray-Ban Black Friday Deals are back with 50% off select styles from $30 + free shipping
- Take your typing to the next level w/ Logitech’s $85 G910 Mechanical Keyboard ($40 off)
- Amazon 1-day toys sale up to 80% off, with deals from $2 Prime shipped
- Tackle deadspots w/ this 802.11ac Wi-Fi Extender & Ethernet Plug: $40 (Reg. $100)
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling beverage tumbler from RTIC now $8 Prime shipped
NEW PRODUCTS:
Kleverness is a unique smart lighting system that’s compatible with HomeKit and more
LEGO’s latest collectible minifigures feature Mermaid Batman, Tropical Joker and more
ZED Mini camera brings the real world to your virtual reality experience
- Mikme is a truly wireless microphone that has studio quality recording abilities
- Capcom unveils Mega Man 11 for Nintendo Switch/PS4/Xbox One [Video]
- The best baby carriers for parents on the go this holiday season from $45
- Nike’s upcoming flagship New York location will utilize your iPhone to find shoes, more
- Colorware’s customizable metal/wood/leather PS4 Pro skins are now available
- Best Console Game Releases for December: Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Okami HD, more
- Hands-on: Atomos Sumo 19 Monitor and Recorder – a great end-to-end video tool
- Color Swing is the ambient mood lamp that adapts to its surroundings
- Amazon introduces Alexa for Business with $700 Echo bundle
- Hex announces slick official Star Wars iPhone cases ahead of The Last Jedi premiere
- AmazonBasics releases new iPhone X/8 wallet and detachable cases for $28
- Philips unveils new Roku HDTVs starting at just $349, available now
- November’s noteworthy LEGO Ideas builds: Medieval Bakery, Article Cruiser and more
- Vintage cues give new life to TV design on this gorgeous concept
- Destiny 2 adds Alexa functionality and introduces new Ghost speaker add-on
- Selena Gomez unveils her collaboration with PUMA and we’re showing you our top picks
- This Qi wireless charger beats Apple to the punch, powers iPhone & Watch simultaneously
- Super Mario cereal slated to hit super market shelves again with an amiibo surprise
- Trek is a motorized camera slider system with the unique ability to curve
- The new Jim Beam smart decanter is like Amazon Echo for bourbon drinkers
- Point is the Friendly Home Alarm that doesn’t require cameras to keep you safe
- The Best Christmas Stockings to buy now under $50
- You have to see LEGO’s new 2,400+ piece 1950’s-style Downtown Diner set