The limited edition ‘Star Wars’ OnePlus 5T is coming to three countries in Europe

Earlier this week OnePlus officially debuted a special, limited edition variant of its latest phone, the OnePlus 5T. This new “Star Wars” edition device debuted exclusively in India, but it’s now expanding to a few more countries.

As revealed on OnePlus’ forums, the company will be expanding availability of this device to three countries in Europe — Finland, Denmark, and Sweden.

The special edition will launch first on December 13th alongside the premiere of “The Last Jedi” at the Helsinki Tennis Palace (starting at 16:00). After that, sales will be available from OnePlus’ website and Elisa stores in the country starting on December 14th.

It’s unclear if OnePlus has further plans to launch this special variant of the OnePlus 5T in any other regions, but if they are, we’ll likely find out within the next few days. After all, we’re just over a week away from “The Last Jedi.”

