9to5Toys Lunch Break: 2nd Gen. Nest Thermostat $139, Philips Hue 4th Gen. Start Kit $140, APC Back-UPS $20, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

APC’s $20 125VA UPS is an affordable way to keep your network gear powered (50% off)

Apple’s iPhone X gets $100 discount on Boost Mobile pre-paid service

Spigen’s Ultra-Thin iPhone 7/8/Plus cases 40% off at Amazon: from under $7

Affinity Photo for iPad hits its lowest price ever at $10 (Reg. $20)

Review: Pad & Quill’s Bella Fino iPhone X Wallet Case delivers w/ premium materials & a snug fit

Review: LEGO’s Finn & Phasma BrickHeadz are adorable additions to your Star Wars collection

Review: VIZIO’s Chromecast-enabled M-Series 4K TV is a living room star under $700

MORE NEW DEALS:

Aukey’s $50 1080p dash cam automatically keeps an eye on your car ($20 off)

NEW PRODUCTS:

This eBike sports BMX styling w/ an aluminum frame, 40+ mile range and more

Power your iPhone X with this new adorable Pikachu wireless charger

Top watches for men this holiday season: Tissot, MVMT, Fitbit, Fossil & more