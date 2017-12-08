9to5Toys Lunch Break: 2nd Gen. Nest Thermostat $139, Philips Hue 4th Gen. Start Kit $140, APC Back-UPS $20, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Nest’s 2nd Gen. Thermostat at $139 is an excellent value (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $250)
Add ambient lighting to your home for $140 w/ the Philips Hue 4-bulb Starter kit ($60 off)
APC’s $20 125VA UPS is an affordable way to keep your network gear powered (50% off)
Best Buy 3-day Apple Event: up to $150 off iPad Pro, $200 off Macs, iPhone 8/X deals, more
Apple’s iPhone X gets $100 discount on Boost Mobile pre-paid service
Spigen’s Ultra-Thin iPhone 7/8/Plus cases 40% off at Amazon: from under $7
Affinity Photo for iPad hits its lowest price ever at $10 (Reg. $20)
- Earth 3D Amazing Atlas now matching lowest price in years at $1 on iPad (Reg. 3)
- Brave Guardians iOS tower defense game now available free on the App Store (Reg. $2)
- Bloons Supermonkey 2 now matching all-time low on the App Store: $1 (Reg. $3)
- Dungeon Survival iOS RPG now FREE for first time ever (Reg. $1)
Review: Pad & Quill’s Bella Fino iPhone X Wallet Case delivers w/ premium materials & a snug fit
Review: LEGO’s Finn & Phasma BrickHeadz are adorable additions to your Star Wars collection
Review: VIZIO’s Chromecast-enabled M-Series 4K TV is a living room star under $700
MORE NEW DEALS:
Aukey’s $50 1080p dash cam automatically keeps an eye on your car ($20 off)
- Amazon has a nice electric arc lighter that’s USB rechargeable for less than $10
- Target details Green Monday plans with $20 off $100 sitewide
- It’s free money time! Up to 20% off gift cards: Nintendo, PSN, Yankee Candle, Columbia, more
- Smartphone Accessories: JLab Bluetooth Neckband Headphones $25 (Reg. $40), more
- Honda set to unveil four adorable robot concepts at CES with facial interactions, more
- Keep tabs on your home w/ the FLIR FX Indoor 1080p Camera at $70 (Reg. $140)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: MyBrushes, AirDisk Pro, Phoenix Wright, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Uncharted Lost Legacy $20, Mega Man Collection 2 $15, more
- Cuisinart Stainless Steel Double Belgian Waffle Maker drops to $75 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Rockport Men’s Dress Shoes from $40 at Amazon: Karwin Chukka Boots $65, more
- Celebrate The Game Awards w/ up to 75% off monitors and accessories from $6
- Amazon takes up to 50% soccer gear from SKLZ, more for today only – deals from $8
- Under Armour, CamelBak and more highlight Amazon’s Fashion Gold Box from $11
- Take off w/ the DJI Mavic Pro and a $100 gift card for $900 ($1,100 value)
- Ray-Ban sunglasses 40% off at Amazon, today only: Polarized $110 (Reg. $170)
- Score a rugged Pelican Cooler in today’s Amazon Gold Box, from $136
- Amazon’s Coleman Gold Box has camping deals from $14 Prime shipped (up to 40% off)
NEW PRODUCTS:
This eBike sports BMX styling w/ an aluminum frame, 40+ mile range and more
Power your iPhone X with this new adorable Pikachu wireless charger
Top watches for men this holiday season: Tissot, MVMT, Fitbit, Fossil & more
- Nixon’s new watches from a galaxy far far away are the perfect timepiece for Star Wars fans
- Kodak Mini Shot is the latest instant print camera that can also print right from your smartphone
- Apogee and Sennheiser team up for new Apple Store exclusive 3D Lightning Headphones
- Freefly Movi takes on DJI with its powerful new iPhone stabilization rig
- GoBag is a backpack w/ a built-in vacuum bag to hold a weeks essentials
- Valve’s ‘Bridge Constructor Portal’ hits PC/mobile December 20 – Switch, more early 2018
- X6 is the ‘lightest, compact and most versatile’ USB-C power bank yet
- Kleverness is a unique smart lighting system that’s compatible with HomeKit and more
- LEGO’s latest collectible minifigures feature Mermaid Batman, Tropical Joker and more
- ZED Mini camera brings the real world to your virtual reality experience
- Mikme is a truly wireless microphone that has studio quality recording abilities
- Capcom unveils Mega Man 11 for Nintendo Switch/PS4/Xbox One [Video]
- The best baby carriers for parents on the go this holiday season from $45
- Nike’s upcoming flagship New York location will utilize your iPhone to find shoes, more
- Colorware’s customizable metal/wood/leather PS4 Pro skins are now available
- Best Console Game Releases for December: Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Okami HD, more
- Hands-on: Atomos Sumo 19 Monitor and Recorder – a great end-to-end video tool
- Color Swing is the ambient mood lamp that adapts to its surroundings
- Amazon introduces Alexa for Business with $700 Echo bundle
- Hex announces slick official Star Wars iPhone cases ahead of The Last Jedi premiere
- AmazonBasics releases new iPhone X/8 wallet and detachable cases for $28
- Philips unveils new Roku HDTVs starting at just $349, available now