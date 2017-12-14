App-controlled wearable button offers OLED display and panic feature for $99

The iPhone X isn’t the only new gadget to boast an OLED screen. A startup that says it wants to spark conversations between strangers has launched Beam, a wearable OLED button that allows you to display anything you want, and update it as often as you like …

Beam has a 400×400 pixel 24-bit color AMOLED display, and supports GIFs and slideshows as well as static images. It claims a battery-life of 24 hours. A companion app allows you to design your own buttons, pull photos from your phone or the web, download buttons designed by other Beam owners and more.

The combination of the BEAM device and app provides a new platform for people of all ages who want their voice to be heard, make a positive impact, and help spread the word about things they care about.

There’s also a built-in panic function. Pressing and holding the function button for ten seconds will send an emergency message and a map link of your location to up to four recipients.

The company’s vision is that messages displayed on the badge will spark interesting conversations.

With all the backlash over social media bullying, ‘screen time’ and ‘screenagers,’ BEAM demonstrates that people can use technology to not hide behind, but to start conversations in the real world that break the ice, discover common interests, and help people engage and get to know each other for productive purposes.

The badge costs $99, which includes three ways to attach it to clothing or bag: magnets, hard case pin and handbag strap accessory.

I’ll be bringing you a review when I’ve had the chance to play with it, but if you already know you want one, you can order at beamauthentic.com.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: