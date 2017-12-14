Google+ makes comment moderation tools available to all users

Following this week’s addition of advanced search filters and more stats for Community moderators, Google+ is now gaining more tools to moderate comments. Specifically, all users will be able to delete, report, and block comments on their posts.

The feature is an expansion of similar tools for Community owners and moderators that launched earlier this year. Those tools launched in response to Google’s Collection and Community-oriented social network being overrun with rampant spam.

Now, these obvious features are available to regular users who can now blanket delete, report, and block comments and users on their posts.

A pop-up window will have them confirm this action and notes how the comment will be deleted and reported to Google while the offending user will also be blocked moving forward. Meanwhile, another option will let users “delete recent comments by this user” on your posts.

A “popular demand,” this feature is rolling over the next few days to the web, as well as the Android and iOS mobile apps.

