Nova Launcher turns 6 years old, drops Prime to just 99¢ to celebrate

Third-party launchers on Android are available to suit every need, but one of the best for years has been Nova Launcher. As of last week, Nova has been available for a whopping 6 years, and the developers have a special treat for those who haven’t bought it yet…

In case you’ve never heard of it, Nova Launcher is one of the most popular third-party homescreen replacement apps for Android with dozens upon dozens of ways to customize your homescreen. From icon size to icon packs and colors, there’s really no limit to what you can do with Nova beyond your own creativity. Of course, you can do quite a bit with the free version, but you’ll need Nova’s Prime upgrade to unlock everything.

Typically, buying Prime costs $4.99 (which is absolutely worth it), but right now, Nova is discounting that to “the lowest possible price.” In every region that supports it, Nova is being discounted as much as it can, and in the United States, that’s down to just 99¢.

If you haven’t purchased Prime or know someone who hasn’t, this is the perfect time to pick it up. To take advantage of the price cut, simply head over to the Google Play Store.

Today is our 6th birthday and we're still going as strong as ever. Tell us your favorite feature or option within Nova Launcher and when did you start using it? pic.twitter.com/R5ZFeCELiA — Nova Launcher (@Nova_Launcher) December 13, 2017

