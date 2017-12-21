9to5Toys Last Call: HDHomeRun Prime Tuner $105, NETGEAR Nighthawk Router $80, Garmin Vivofit jr. 2 $50, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Keep an eye on your home w/ a Nest Cam and Home Mini for $140 ($230 value)
- Aukey accessory sale: Bluetooth Speakers, Power Banks, LED Lights from $12
- Save up to $10 on Philips Hue Smart White Lightbulbs at Amazon: 2 for $24, 4 for $40
- iRobot’s Roomba 890 Wi-Fi Robot Vac gets 20% discount to $400 shipped
- Build a Jedi or Sith Lightsaber and celebrate The Last Jedi for $16 Prime shipped
- Carry-on essentials to have while traveling this holiday season
- PlayStation VR Skyrim Bundle back down to Black Friday pricing at $350 ($100 off)
- Street Fighter IV CE for iOS hits its lowest price ever for the holidays: $1 (Reg. $5)
- Autowater can make any faucet in your home automatic with an easy snap-in installation
- Fat Shark’s new starter kit brings first-person view drone racing to the mainstream
- Xbox One X + PUBG and a $50 Best Buy Gift Card for $500 ($580 value)
- Take professional photos w/ these DSLR discounts from Canon starting at $350
- Zelda Breath of the Wild Deluxe Version Link Nendoroid drops to $40 shipped
- Amazon kicks off $5 digital movie sale: It’s a Wonderful Life, American Sniper, more
- Green Deals: Power Smart 18-inch 13A Electric Snow Thrower $99, more
- Merrell takes up to 50% off sale items + 30% off clothing & free holiday shipping on orders of $75
- You can play the Zelda-like Blossom Tales on Nintendo Switch today
- Eddie Bauer is taking 50% off everything just in time for the holidays w/ deals from $10
Stream your favorite TV to 3 devices at once w/ the HDHomeRun Prime Tuner: $105 (22% off)
The highly-rated NETGEAR Nighthawk 802.11ac router is back at $80 (20% off)
The Garmin Vivofit jr. 2 Activity Tracker is down to $50 at Amazon, today only (Reg. $100)
D-Link smart home accessories are up to 50% off at Amazon from $20
Smartphone Accessories: iClever Sport Bluetooth Headset $16 (Reg. $22), more
-
$20 off SOLO 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for any USB-C device w/ code 9to5Mac
-
$20 off DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for 2016/2017 MacBook Pro w/ code 9to5Mac
9to5Toys Last Minute ideas from under $20
Blair’s Favorite Smart Home Gadgets
Trevor’s five favorite tech gifts under $50
Jared’s Favorite Tech Toys – Robots, Cars and more
Justin’s Favorite Gifts for Musicians – keyboards, accessories, more
Ali’s Top Fitness Apparel & Tech Picks featuring Nike, Fitbit, S’well, adidas, more
Patrick’s Favorite Smartphone Accessories w/ Bose, Twelve South, more
Hands-on: Echo Spot makes a great first impression as a bedside companion
Review: IK’s latest iRig Keys I/O hybrid MIDI controller doubles as an audio interface
MORE NEW DEALS:
This 27-inch 1440p BenQ monitor is down to an all-time low at $207 shipped (Reg. $329)
- Vitamix 5200 Blender returns to Black Friday price at $300 (25% off)
- Put a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller under the tree at its Amazon all-time low: $60 shipped
- Amazon offers 30% off PetFusion Pet Beds w/ memory foam for as low as $49
- Remington’s highly-rated Shortcut Pro Self-Haircut Kit drops to $28.50 shipped
- Today only, save up to 25% on select mattresses & toppers from $21 at Amazon
- TOMS End of the Year Sale takes an extra 25% off all markdowns w/ deals from $26
- Bissell’s CleanView Bagless Vac discounted to $60 in today’s Gold Box
- iKeyp unveils new Bolt Smart Safe ahead of CES 2018 w/ app control, more
- Michael Kors Winter Sale takes up to 50% off handbags, apparel, shoes, jewelry, more
- Amazon has the Suspension Trainer Basic Kit for Full Body Workouts: $100 (Reg. $150)
- Enjoy Holiday Savings on T-Fal Cookware at Amazon: 12-piece set for less than $60
- Amazon takes 25% off Insteon Smart Home Gear: Sensors, Dimmers, more from $18
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Battlefield 1 $15, LEGO City Undercover Switch $20, more
- Fossil Last Minute Gift Event is offering up to 60% off sale items + 30% off full-price
- Save on Watches for Last Minute Gifts: Tommy Hilfiger Stainless Steel for $66, more
- Save up to 40% off last minute toys from NERF, Play-Doh and more at Amazon from $3
- Amazon offers a $5 credit when you ask Alexa to read a book
- Grab 15% off Nintendo eShop Gift Cards just in time for stocking stuffers: $50 for $42.50
- Breville Nespresso Mini Espresso Machine for $60 (Reg. $100+)
- Add 4TB to your Mac w/ this $85 WD External Hard Drive (Reg. $100+)
- RAVPower Amazon Gold Box: 26800mAh Power Bank $33, Qi Wireless Charger $33
- Holiday Apple deals include $209 off the 13-inch entry-level MacBook Pro
- Bastion on iOS is now at its lowest price in over a year: $1 (Reg. $5)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Deus Ex, Street Fighter, Home Design, Bastion, more
- iTunes $100 Gift Card for $85 w/ email delivery from Amazon
- iPad mini 4 gets a last-minute 25% discount, now $300 shipped
- Target takes up to $150 off Apple’s latest iPads: 9.7-inch $250, 10.5-inch from $500
- Apple Watch deals return before Christmas: Series 1 from $180, Stainless 2 from $349
- iTunes End of Year Sale: $5 movies / TV shows, bundle deals, $1 rentals, more
- Best iOS/Mac app deals for the holidays: Duet Display, Mini Metro, LEGO, Star Wars, more
- After the End Forsaken Destiny on iOS/Apple TV hits lowest price ever: $1 (Reg. $4)
- The Infinity Blade trilogy drops to just $1 each for the holidays (Reg. $6+)
- The stellar Oceanhorn hits its lowest price in years on iOS: $4 (Reg. $8+)
- Duet Display for iPad adds a second screen to your Mac for $10 (Reg. $20)
- Affinity Photo and Designer for Mac now on sale for the holidays: $40 ea. (20% off)
NEW PRODUCTS:
Alexa dominated 2017, but what’s ahead for Amazon’s voice assistant?
Apollo is the ‘World’s First USB-C Power Bank’ to recharge in just 20 minutes
Rad Power Bikes opens pre-orders for its 2018 inventory, starting at $1,499
- Vehroot Shelf lets you mount a phone or tablet as your car stereo
- Wink integrates with Sonos to automatically play music throughout your smart home
- Control all your services/streaming boxes with the Caavo voice remote & hub
- Amazon announces annual Digital Day sale on December 29th, previews deals
- Shapa smart scale says goodbye to weight measurements, favors personalized feedback
- The LEGO Christmas Story House just hit its goal to become a reality
- Hand knit throw blankets are all the trend and we’re sharing where you can find one
- IK’s Syntronik for iOS brings 38 classic synth emulations to your mobile setup
- Vi Personal Trainer Earbuds take your workout to the next level w/ AI coaching and more
- Blitzen takes your booze on a wild and cold rooftop ride w/ 100-lb. magnets
- Codey Rocky is the newest coding companion robot your kids will love
- The stellar puzzle-platfomer Fez is now available on iOS [Video]
- You’ll never have to tie shoe laces again with the Zubits magnetic system
- What to give your pet during the holiday season from $7
- Amazon announces holiday shipping perks and cut-off dates + Walmart, Best Buy, more
- Gamevice MFi Controller adds support for iPhone X and Sphero Droids, now 20% off
- LEGO prepares for 2018 with announcement of 6 new holiday-themed BrickHeadz kits