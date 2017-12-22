9to5Toys Last Call: Essential Phone w/ 360 Camera $500, Phillips Hue Smart Bulbs 2-pack $24, Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 $50, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
Add Alexa-compatible RGB lighting to your home for $15/bulb (Reg. $20/bulb)
- Add 8TB of external storage to your Mac for just $150 shipped (Reg. $200)
- Korg brings new ARP Odyssey soft synth to its Legacy Collection for Mac, now $100 off
- Make sure to have these essential snow gear items before heading outdoors
- Get RGB & mechanical switches w/ SteelSeries’ M750 keyboard: $110 (Reg. $140)
- The PlayStation 4 PDP Bluetooth Media Remote is down at its Amazon low: $15 Prime shipped
- Xbox Game Pass offers access to over 100 games, now just $1 for your first month
- Nordstrom Holiday Sale up to 40% off new winter sale items: UGG, The North Face, more
- New customers can get 4 months of Google Play Music and YouTube Red for free
- FingerPow is a one snap system to keep your iPhone always charged
- J.Crew takes up to 50% off sitewide including holiday dresses, cozy must-haves & more
- Hunter Boots take an extra 25% off sale items with deals from $18
- Always have something new to read w/ 12-months of Kindle Unlimited: $84 (30% off)
- Amazon has just acquired Blink, a home security camera startup
- Grab this mini SentrySafe lock box for the office at under $16 Prime shipped (Reg. $24+)
- Two JBL Arena B15 Special Edition Speakers for $69 shipped (Reg. $100+)
- Greenies Pill Pockets Dog Treats (15.8-oz) from under $10 Prime shipped at Amazon
Get an edge-to-edge screen & 4K 360 camera w/ Essential: $500 ($600+ value)
Save up to $10 on Philips Hue Smart White Lightbulbs at Amazon: 2 for $24, 4 for $40
The Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Quadcopter is down to an all-time low at $50 (Reg. $140)
Score this LG 27-inch 4K monitor w/ HDMI input at just $300 shipped (Reg. $400)
Smartphone Accessories: Tronsmart 10400mAh USB-C Power Bank $22, more
$20 off SOLO 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for any USB-C device w/ code 9to5Mac
$20 off DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for 2016/2017 MacBook Pro w/ code 9to5Mac
Hands-on: Echo Spot makes a great first impression as a bedside companion
Review: IK’s latest iRig Keys I/O hybrid MIDI controller doubles as an audio interface
Replace your aging iPhone 6/7/Plus battery w/ ZeroLemon’s kits from $12
- SanDisk Cruzer Glide 128GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive for $23 shipped, today only
- Say goodbye to Wi-Fi dead spots w/ this 802.11ac Range Extender: $27 (Reg. $80)
- Samsung 2.1-Ch Soundbar System with 6.5-inch Wireless Subwoofer for $120
- Go see The Last Jedi with BOGO Movie Tickets from Fandango this weekend
- Add Sengled’s Element BR30 Smart Light bulb to your home for $7 (55% off)
- This HDHomeRun Tuner + HDTV Antenna kit is perfect for cord-cutters: $90 ($60 off)
- View-Master VR Starter Pack hits best price of the year at $10 Prime shipped
- Grab a $50 Google Play credit for $45 w/ email delivery from Amazon
- Echo Buttons are here, but what does Amazon’s Alexa add-on even do?
- Roxio Toast 16 Titanium Lets You Capture, Edit and Burn Video With Ease: $50 (Orig. $100)
- Best Buy has the TP-Link Kasa Cam and Smart Bulb for $100 ($150 value)
- Blanket your home in 802.11ac Wi-Fi w/ AmpliFi’s High-Density system: $250 (Reg. $310+)
- This Robot Kit Provides Nerdy Fun for All the Family: $43 (Orig. $60)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Iron Marines, Demon’s Rise, Fantastical 2, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite from $24, Prey $20, more
- Nalgene’s highly-rated 32-oz Wide Mouth Water Bottle now just over $7 Prime shipped
- The Philips Norelco Multi-Grooming Kit is back down to $13 Prime shipped
- Get a $10 Bonus Credit from Dunkin’ Donuts when you buy $20 in Gift Cards
- LEGO teams up with Star Wars to craft platinum R2-D2 minifigures, and you could win one!
- Wooden Train Sets up to 50% off at Amazon with deals starting at $16
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box includes top-rated Essential Oil Diffusers from $19
- Mountain Hardware web specials are up to 60% off: jackets, pants, backpacks & more
- Sperry Semi-Annual Sale: up to 60% off sale styles boots, sneakers, apparel, & more
- Express is taking a rare 50% off sitewide + an additional 50% off clearance
- Fantastical 2 for iPhone/iPad/Mac now on sale for the holidays from $3
- Holiday Apple deals include $209 off the 13-inch entry-level MacBook Pro
- iPad mini 4 gets a last-minute 25% discount, now $300 shipped
- Target takes up to $150 off Apple’s latest iPads: 9.7-inch $250, 10.5-inch from $500
- iTunes $100 Gift Card for $85 w/ email delivery from Amazon
- iTunes End of Year Sale: $5 movies / TV shows, bundle deals, $1 rentals, more
- Best iOS/Mac app deals for the holidays: Duet Display, Mini Metro, LEGO, Star Wars, more
- After the End Forsaken Destiny on iOS/Apple TV hits lowest price ever: $1 (Reg. $4)
- Kingdom Rush Origins & Frontiers now matching lowest price ever on iOS at $1 ea.
- The Infinity Blade trilogy drops to just $1 each for the holidays (Reg. $6+)
- The stellar Oceanhorn hits its lowest price in years on iOS: $4 (Reg. $8+)
- Duet Display for iPad adds a second screen to your Mac for $10 (Reg. $20)
- Affinity Photo and Designer for Mac now on sale for the holidays: $40 ea. (20% off)
Carry-on essentials to have while traveling this holiday season
Autowater can make any faucet in your home automatic with an easy snap-in installation
Fat Shark’s new starter kit brings first-person view drone racing to the mainstream
You can play the Zelda-like Blossom Tales on Nintendo Switch today
- Alexa dominated 2017, but what’s ahead for Amazon’s voice assistant?
- Apollo is the ‘World’s First USB-C Power Bank’ to recharge in just 20 minutes
- Rad Power Bikes opens pre-orders for its 2018 inventory, starting at $1,499
- Vehroot Shelf lets you mount a phone or tablet as your car stereo
- Wink integrates with Sonos to automatically play music throughout your smart home
- Control all your services/streaming boxes with the Caavo voice remote & hub
- Amazon announces annual Digital Day sale on December 29th, previews deals
- Shapa smart scale says goodbye to weight measurements, favors personalized feedback
- The LEGO Christmas Story House just hit its goal to become a reality
- Hand knit throw blankets are all the trend and we’re sharing where you can find one
- IK’s Syntronik for iOS brings 38 classic synth emulations to your mobile setup
- Vi Personal Trainer Earbuds take your workout to the next level w/ AI coaching and more
- Blitzen takes your booze on a wild and cold rooftop ride w/ 100-lb. magnets
- Codey Rocky is the newest coding companion robot your kids will love
- The stellar puzzle-platfomer Fez is now available on iOS [Video]
- You’ll never have to tie shoe laces again with the Zubits magnetic system
- What to give your pet during the holiday season from $7
- Amazon announces holiday shipping perks and cut-off dates + Walmart, Best Buy, more
- Gamevice MFi Controller adds support for iPhone X and Sphero Droids, now 20% off
- LEGO prepares for 2018 with announcement of 6 new holiday-themed BrickHeadz kits