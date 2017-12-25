HQ Trivia coming to Android soon, pre-registration now available on Google Play

It’s always a bit annoying when mobile apps and games land on only one platform at launch, and many Android users have been disappointed that HQ Trivia hasn’t expanded past iOS yet. Recently on Twitter, though, it’s been revealed that the game will be making its way to Android very soon…

HQ Trivia landed on iOS a few months ago as essentially a game show everyone can be a part of. The app acts as a portal for everyday smartphone users to try their chances at winning cash prizes by simply answering questions correctly.

The game opens up daily at 9pm EST (and 3PM as well on weekdays) with the prizes sometimes exceeding $10,000. While HQ Trivia hasn’t revealed the exact date it will land on Android, it is now on Google Play for pre-registration. Generally speaking this means a debut that isn’t too far off, but for now we’ll just have to wait and see…

HQ for Android is coming. Pre-register now on Google Play Store. 👉 https://t.co/h47yTsixNJ pic.twitter.com/YFZhWLPnJV — HQ Trivia (@hqtrivia) December 24, 2017

