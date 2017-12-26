Android Oreo rolling out to the LG V30…in Korea

After a brief preview program last month, LG has today announced that it is rolling out Android Oreo to the V30 in its home country of South Korea.

LG originally opened up its Oreo beta program to just 500 people, but now it’s opening that up to everyone.

On its blog post about the release, the company mentions typical Oreo additions such as picture-in-picture, but LG also calls out some of its own improvement in the very rough translation of the post.

Google’s latest OS ‘Oreo’, speed, battery and basic performance, as well as enhance the screen configuration, graphics and convenience features were added. You can enjoy various convenience functions such as adding picture in picture (PIP) feature that allows users to watch videos and continue viewing images on a small screen even when another app is running, and high-resolution sound source LDAC that minimizes sound source loss.

If you’re in Korea with an LG V30, you’ll be able to pick up Oreo right now either through an OTA or through a wired update.

However, LG has yet to release any information on when the update will expand to other regions, such as the US. Hopefully, we’ll get that sometime early next year.

