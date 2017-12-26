Google Home Max suffers from latency issues when playing audio through AUX jack

Shortly after its announcement, the Google Home Mini encountered an issue where it was always listening and thus required some of its capabilities to be disabled via a software update. Now, the Home Max is facing a bug with its 3.5 mm AUX-in port and audio delay.

The premium Google Home device began shipping earlier this month after being announced in October. Positioned as a high-end audio device, one of its exclusive features is an AUX jack that allows record players and other audio devices to attach to the Home Max via stereo cable.

Such a port is absent from the original Google Home or the Home Mini, and complement Wi-Fi streaming and Bluetooth pairing options to play music.

However, an issue has arisen with the port. According to Variety, there is latency with audio played through AUX. This should not be a significant issue for most users just playing music, but rather embarrassing given the audiophile market that Google’s targeting with its $399 speaker.

As Variety notes, the issue is more significant for musicians or DJs who want to use the Home Max to edit music.

But DJs often use their mixer to preview the next song to play, matching it to the rhythm of what’s currently playing over the speakers. Throw in a bit of extra latency, and you won’t be able to match those beats at all.

Google has acknowledged the issue, though notably does not yet share that a fix is in the works. Rather, it comments that audio synchronization between two Home Max speakers should not be an issue.

