Some of LG’s upcoming UHD TVs will pack the Google Assistant thanks to new α9 processor

LG makes some of the best TVs in the business right now, and a lot of that comes down to what powers them. Ahead of CES 2018, LG is revealing its new α (ALPHA) 9 processor is destined for future UHD TVs that pack Google Assistant.

The α9 processor is designed to deliver better picture quality on LG’s UHD HDR TVs, and to power the ThinQ AI experience as well. That experience includes natural language processing, something that’s rarely ever seen built into a TV.

LG’s ThinQ offers an enhanced interactive experience in the company’s newest smart TV lineup, including OLED and SUPER UHD TV models by employing Natural Language Processing (NLP) to deliver intelligent voice-activated control and connectivity based on LG’s own deep learning technology, DeepThinQ. With a dramatically streamlined setup process, viewers can easily and quickly connect to gaming consoles and external soundbars. Users can search for information, images or videos featuring specific content by making a verbal request through the TV’s remote control such as “show me all the movies this actor has starred in” or “show me yoga videos”.

That’s impressive on its own, but an important thing to note here is that LG will only be using that technology in some countries. In other regions, the company has partnered with Google to bring the Assistant to its own TV OS, enabling controls like what we see on Android TV.

LG TVs with ThinQ AI supports services based on Electronic Program Guide (EPG) to deliver information in real time or change to a channel that offers the content requested. Instruct the TV to “search for the soundtrack of this movie” or “turn off the TV when this program is over” without repeating the name of the program or entering a specific time. What’s more, customers in certain countries will be able to utilize the Google Assistant to control smart home devices such as lights or activate third-party services.

LG will start delivering TVs with the new α9 processor this year, and we’ll see them first at CES 2018.

