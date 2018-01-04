Google is surveying Pixel 2 owners directly from the phone’s settings menu

Back in July of 2017, OnePlus owners were upset when the company began running a “survey” on the phone asking users how they liked its latest handset. Now, it seems as though Google is doing the same thing with the Pixel 2, with a survey popping up in the handset’s settings menu…

While using his Pixel 2 XL earlier today, Andrew Martonik from Android Central stumbled upon a pop-up bubble at the bottom of his settings menu. The item, labeled “Help improve Pixel: 1 minute survey,” allows users to either dismiss the pop-up or take the survey.

If you choose to take the survey, you are asked three different questions: how satisfied are you with the phone, when did you start using the phone, and what company manufactured your previous smartphone.

So far, Martonik is the only user we’ve heard of who has received this survey. It’s likely if this reaches a large percentage of Pixel 2 owners, just like the OnePlus survey did, that users will be rightfully upset. If Google really wanted to survey Pixel 2 users, the company should have probably run the questions through its Google Opinion Rewards application instead of in the settings menu.

