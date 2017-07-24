OnePlus is advertising the OnePlus 5 to OnePlus 5 users on their OnePlus 5’s

If you didn’t get it from the headline, OnePlus 5 owners (including our own Hayato Huseman) have been reporting that the company that makes their phone is advertising the chance to win another one. This isn’t the first case of OnePlus doing this though, with some receiving push notifications promoting the then just released 5 in June…

Android Police found a thread on Reddit with over 280 comments from OnePlus owners complaining about the push notifications that they have been receiving from the company. The latest notification is asking owners to take an online survey to be entered into a giveaway for another OnePlus 5.

This isn’t the first time a company has taken heat for placing ads on its phones as both HTC and Samsung have done it before.

OnePlus has not yet released a statement on why it’s using its customer’s devices as a means to advertise its products. After the initial ads were spotted, a user on Reddit claimed that users could block notifications from the Push application within Oxygen OS and stop the incoming advertisements. We have not confirmed if this works or not.

Via Android Police