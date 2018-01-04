HP announces Chromebook 11 G6 and 14 G5 w/ latest Intel chips, USB-C ahead of CES 2018

At CES 2018 next week, HP is launching two new Chromebooks that cater to the education and enterprise markets. The Chromebook 11 G6 and 14 G5 share a similar design and jump to 7th generation Intel Celeron chipsets and add USB-C ports.

Nintendo Switch

Both Chrome OS laptops are iterations on existing models. In terms of design, the 11.6-inch Chromebook sees the biggest change with ports — including USB-C and USB-A — no longer directly located to the sides of the palm rests. Instead, like the 14-inch model, they are grouped together in the conventional upper-corners.

The formerly silver palm rests and top case is now black to match the dark keys, while the 11 G6 sports an orange trim option along the edges and MIL-STD 810G military proofing.

Both units jump to 7th generation Intel Celeron N processors. The dual-core N3350 is slightly more power efficient, while N3450 brings quad-core performance with RAM configurable up to 8GB. Storage is up to 64GB and there are slightly improved Intel HD Graphics 500.

Unfortunately, the Chromebook 11 and 14 start at 1366×768 resolution displays, though they can be upgraded to a touchscreen HD IPS panel with a 180-degree hinge.

According to AnandTech and CNET, these Chromebooks will hit retail in February 2018.

HP Chromebook 11 G6

HP Chromebook 14 G5

