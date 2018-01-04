Stream+ combines Android TV with integrated TV tuners to make the best DVR ever [Video]

Android TV is by far my favorite platform for the big screen, but to say it’s been neglected is an understatement. The current Android TV market includes a handful of TVs, the Nvidia Shield set-top box, and that’s it. Now though, the “Stream+” is presenting an option that actually looks quite interesting…

Channel Master recently announced (via Android Police) the Stream+ set-top box. This $99 box is designed, not just for Android TV itself, but also for over-the-air TV broadcasts with DVR functionality.

Using Google’s Live Channels application, the Stream+ can display channels live, as well as show a guide of everything on TV on the various channels you’re receiving. Further, it can record while you watch, or record up to two programs when you aren’t using it, all to a microSD card.

The Stream+, of course, has access to the full Google Play Store for hundreds of Android TV apps, and it can output 4K HDR content through the HDMI 2.0 port. It also supports Ethernet, Optical Audio, and comes with a remote capable of voice search. There’s also Bluetooth 4.1 and 2.4GHz/5GHz dual-band WiFi.

Pre-orders for the Stream+ are live right now, and for a limited time, it’s being sold at the discounted rate of just $99. It’s unclear when that price will change or what it will adjust to, but the product itself is apparently going to ship starting later this month.

As far as Android TV goes, this is easily the most exciting announcement in recent months, so we’re eager to learn more as it hits the market…