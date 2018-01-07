Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt lock will soon work with Google Assistant

The number of smart home devices compatible with Google Assistant is growing at a fast rate, and this week at CES 2018, Schlage is bringing one of its most popular products to that party…

The Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt is one of the more popular ways to wirelessly lock up your home, but its expansion to Google’s ecosystem has been pretty slow. After picking up Alexa and HomeKit last year, as well as compatibility with an Android app, these smart locks can now be used with Google Assistant.

By asking a Google Home, the Assistant on your phone, or anything else with Assistant installed, users can easily lock their door or check its status with a simple voice command. This functionality requires the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi adapter, though.

With the Google Assistant on Google Home, users will be able to lock the door or check if the door is locked by saying, “OKGoogle, lock my door” or “OKGoogle, is my door locked?” Beyond Google Home, you can also ask your Google Assistant on your iOS or Android™ smartphone.

This functionality will be available in “early Q1” on all Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolts.

