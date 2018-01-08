Nougat now second most used version of Android in January distribution numbers

With 2018 underway, Google has released the first distribution numbers of the year and it continues to show slow growth for Oreo, while Android Nougat saw a rise, likely as a result of the holiday season.

Nintendo Switch

From a month ago, Android 8.0 remains unchanged at .5%, while 8.1 Oreo enters the scene at .2%. The latter growth is likely predominately due to Pixel and Nexus devices getting updated, while there were some Oreo updates within the past month.

This includes Oreo for the HTC U11 Life on T-Mobile, the Moto Z2 Force on Verizon, and Project Fi’s Android One Moto X4. Around the world, Android 8.0 rolled out to the LG V30 in Korea, while OnePlus and Essential continued their respective beta programs.

Meanwhile, Android 7.0 rose 1.8 percentage points to 21.1%, while 7.1 saw a 1.2 point increase to 5.2%. The two combine for a total of 26.3% and trump last month’s 23.3%. It still has a bit to go before surpassing Marshmallow, but this month finally passes Lollipop.

Marshmallow fell 1.3 percentage points to 28.6%, but is still the most used version of Android. Lollipop 5.0 and 5.1 merge for 25.1%. KitKat is at 12.8% and Jelly Bean fell to 5.6%. Meanwhile, Ice Cream Sandwich is at .5% and Gingerbread at .4%

These numbers are compiled from Android devices that accessed the Play Store during a seven-day period ending on January 8th.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: