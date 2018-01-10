9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG 65″ 4K OLED TV $2,099, Brother Android Label Maker $40, APC Back-UPS from $27, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
This 2017 LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV is down to $2,099 shipped
This Bluetooth Brother Label Maker w/ iOS/Android support is down to $40 ($15 off)
APC Back-UPS 1080VA UPS $100 shipped (Reg. $122+), more
Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar 512GB: $1,399 (up to $600 off, Late 2016)
Apple’s non-Touch Bar 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro now $219 off: $1,280 shipped
Apple’s 2016 MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar is $800 off: $1,999 shipped (Tax NY/NJ only)
iMac Pro sees first discount, drops to $4,750 shipped from $5,000
Anker celebrates CES w/ new deals from $11: PowerCore batteries, Lightning cables, more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Bose SoundLink Micro Waterproof Bluetooth speaker for $99 shipped (Reg. $110)
- Record your time on the road w/ this 1080p dash cam: $30 shipped (Reg. $40)
- Monitor your home from anywhere w/ this 2-pack of YI 1080p Cameras: $80 (Reg. $120)
- Weber’s iOS-connected iGrill 2 Thermometer is down to $80 (Reg. $100+)
- Upgrade your aging computer with this HP 250GB internal SSD for $70 (all-time low)
- Score this 27-inch Curved Asus Monitor at an all-time low: $200 (Reg. up to $270)
- Smartphone Accessories: iClever Portable Bluetooth Folding Keyboard $25, more
- Polk Audio Command Bar is the ‘first ever’ soundbar to feature Amazon Alexa built-in
- Satechi launches ‘Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger’ for MacBook, iPhone, and iPad
- Huawei unveils Q2 Mesh Wi-Fi system w/ 1,867Mbps speeds, security emphasis, more
- Coros intros new Omni iOS-connected smart bike helmet w/ bone-conduction audio at CES
- LEGO Ideas’ latest 962-piece Ship in a Bottle set washes onto store shelves
- Cauldryn battery-equipped travel mug can boil water on-the-go and much more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: She Glows recipe app, Color Accent, more
- Downgeon Quest on iOS now FREE for the very first time (Reg. $1)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Dishonored 2 + DOTO from $20, Pokemon X/Y $25, more
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller back down to just $60 + Joy-Con for $69
- Amazon 1-day office furniture sale up to 40% off: Mesh Back Chair $80 off, more
- Amazon has 30% off nutrition supplements from $10.50: protein, pre-workout, more
- Amazon is offering QQwow 3-piece gift set beard kit for $12 (Reg. $17)
- Today only: sports and game room essentials 25% off – Putting Green $27, more
- Lands’ End is having its Great Winter Sale w/ up to 60% off outerwear, boots, sweaters, more
- Banana Republic extra 40% off sale: jeans, outerwear, shirts, shoes, more
NEW PRODUCTS:
CES 2018:
- LG’s new rollable 65-inch OLED is on display at CES 2018
- Western Digital unveils ‘world’s smallest’ 256GB flash drive, wireless My Passport, more
- Klipsch set to update wireless speaker lineup w/ Alexa and Google Assistant starting this year
- Tabs launches family-focused home monitoring kit w/ parental controls, location tracking, more
- Monoprice unveils new smart home accessories, 3D Printers, and more at CES
- Motiv’s fitness tracking ring gets even smarter with Apple Health & Android support
- Corsair’s new hybrid mouse pad Qi charger powers up your iPhone wirelessly, more
- Next generation iOS connected luggage from Incase debuts at CES 2018
- Yevo’s new wireless earbuds are made from illegal firearm metal known as Humanium
- Ellen Degeneres’s new home, clothing, & pet brand ‘ED’ is here with must-see items
- Anker brings Alexa and PowerIQ charging to any vehicle with the new Roav Viva
- iDevices Instinct in-wall switch has built-in Alexa capabilities, more
- Sennheiser unveils BeatsX competitor at CES 2018 + more headphones
- Linksys announces new Xbox WRT Gaming router, budget Velop mesh Wi-Fi options
- Kano makes CES debut with brand new STEM camera kit + more
- Mymanu’s Click+ truly wireless headphones offer live translations for up to 37 languages
- Elgato unveils the Eve Room and Button, 2 new additions to its lineup of HomeKit devices
- ECOVACS brings voice control, laser scan mapping, more to new robotic cleaners at CES
- New Tile partnerships will allow you to find your lost Bose headphones, Samsonite suitcases & more [Video]
- CES 2018: Panasonic officially announces GH5s with better low light performance
- The new Pico Eagle wearable home theater hits CES w/ Lightning OLED Microdisplays
- SOL debuts its very first over-ear Bluetooth headphones at CES + much more
- ShadeCraft showcases Sunflower, “the world’s first autonomous umbrella” at CES
- Moen now lets you take a shower with the power of your voice and Alexa
- Nordstrom x Nike Crystal Wonderland women’s collection w/ deals from $18
- Kohler unwraps gorgeous Alexa-enabled Verdera Mirror, new Konnect smart platform
- Toshiba debuts Symbio, a 6-in-1 smart home hub w/ Alexa, a 1080p camera, and more
- Get the most unique iPhone/MacBook around w/ custom ColorWare skins: exclusive 20% off
- Vobot is bringing a wake-up light with Alexa to CES 2018
- XYZ takes 3D printing to the next level at CES 2018: Pen Cool, Nano, more
- The LifeProof FRE protective case for iPhone X is now available for purchase
- Mad Catz makes triumphant return following bankruptcy w/ new wireless gaming gear