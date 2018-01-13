Hands on: Every manufacturer should make crazy colors like the ‘Raspberry Rose’ LG V30

The LG V30 is easily one of the most underrated phones that’s on the market today with excellent specs and a great looking design. Earlier this month, LG announced a new variant of the V30 and at CES, we got to check it out in person, and that’s got me thinking…

The best gifts for Android users

As a quick recap, the LG V30’s new “Raspberry Rose” color variant is coming to LG’s home country of Korea soon, and it adds on to the already available Silver, Blue, and Black variants of the phone.

In person, this phone is absolutely gorgeous. It’s not often we see phones in this color, and it’s a sight to behold. It’s this design that really has me thinking. There aren’t enough phones like this. 9 times out of 10, smartphones are black, white, grey, or gold, with blue and red randomly thrown in as well.

In short what I’m trying to say is that it feels like OEMs don’t take enough risks when it comes to color, and it’s made the hardware a little boring when you look at it as a whole. The “Really Blue” Pixel was a breath of fresh air, and Essential’s fancy “Ocean Depths” are great, but they aren’t enough.

As 2018 kicks off, I’d love to see more OEMs messing with colors, even if it’s in subtle ways like on the White & Black Pixel 2 XL and its orange power button. Let’s go crazy next year, and have a palette of phones out there from every color in the rainbow. And LG, let’s not restrict phones this gorgeous to one country.