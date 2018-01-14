Tag Heuer announces the smaller Connected Modular 41 w/ upgraded specs, lower price

With the launch of Tag Heuer’s second generation Android Wear device last March, the Swiss watchmaker teased a version for smaller wrists. Today, the luxury brand finally unveiled the Connected Modular 41 with a slightly cheaper starting price and upgraded specs.

Compared to its larger 45mm sibling, this latest Android Wear device (via Android Police) features a diameter of 41mm. Otherwise, both are identical in appearance with the core connected module coming in either a silver steel or black ceramic bezel. Sapphire cover glass protects against scratching with an anti-reflective treatment that should improve visibility.

The bezel features tick marks in five-minute increments, save for the first one where the model name is printed. A modular design allows wearers to swap out the lugs and bands, with 9 straps available. New additions, include pink, blue, and white leather.

Tag Heuer also doubled the internal components with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It’s still powered by an Intel processor that is slated to receive an Oreo upgrade. Meanwhile, a 390 x 390 AMOLED display results in 326 PPI, with the Swiss brand touting an improved max brightness of 350 nits. Other specs include 50 meters of water resistance, GPS, and NFC for Google Pay.

In terms of pricing, the TAG Heuer Connected Modular 41 starts at $1,200 (compared to $1,550 for the 45) and is already listed on the company’s site in several variants, including leather and metal bands. Given the amount of customizations available, the price can quickly skyrocket with the 45 maxing out at $6,750 for a diamond bezel and calfskin strap.