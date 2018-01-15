Android TV’s Home and Core Services apps are now on Google Play for easier updates

Android TV was all over the place at CES 2018 last week, and now, two core apps for the platform have finally landed on Google Play for easier updates.

Late last week, Google added Android TV’s Home launcher to the Play Store, as well as the platform’s Core Services app (via Android Police). Adding these to Google Play makes it far easier for Google to keep devices with Android TV updated. Before this, a full system update was required to keep apps like that up to date.

Of course, this isn’t going to mean a whole lot right here, right now. Both of these listings require Android Oreo to work, and the only Android TV device currently on that is the Nexus Player. Android TVs with Oreo are coming soon, though, and hopefully, OTAs as well.

