Google now offers an official Home Mini wall mount on the Google Store, Nest Secure bundle

Google Home Mini is one of Google’s best products released to date, and that’s because it’s so inexpensive that you can keep it literally everywhere. Now, Google has partnered with Incipio to offer an official wall mount for its latest smart speaker.

Incipio’s wall mount for the Google Home Mini is a pretty simple product. You can easily pop your Mini into the mount, and then with a couple of screws that are included in the box (or 3M tape which is also included), you can mount the Home Mini on the wall with ease. There are also drywall screws included if you need them.

This sleek, durable wall mount makes it easy to put Google Home Mini right where you want it — plus, free up precious counter and tabletop surfaces.

Best of all, Incipio’s mount is very affordable. At only $15, just about anyone should be able to afford it. It’s available now on the Google Store.

Along with the mount, Google has also brought the Nest Secure system to its store. As from other outlets, you can pick up the Nest Secure system as a whole a $499 bundle, or the Nest Tag, Detect, or Connect individually. All of those products are available for sale now with immediate shipping.

