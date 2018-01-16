Klipsch launches two gorgeous vintage-looking speakers that include Google Assistant

Google Assistant come in all shapes and sizes nowadays, but the vast majority are modern-looking speakers in every form of the word. Now, though, Klipsch is launching a new set of speakers that have a vintage look, and they’re gorgeous.

Klipsch’s new Heritage Wireless speakers — the Three and the One (via The Verge) — both come in vintage-looking cases with Klipsch’s excellent audio specs packed inside. Both feature Bluetooth for simply streaming tunes from your phone, but they also both feature Google Assistant for both casting music and requesting it with an always-listening command.

The design of these speakers cannot go unnoticed either. The wood veneer and copper knobs stand out in a world of touchpads, and the overall look is just wonderful. In the brief time I was able to check these out at CES 2018, I was definitely impressed.

The Three is the larger of the two, and it is a stereo tabletop speaker (which isn’t too massive) with an integrated subwoofer. It will be available this fall for $499. On the other hand, the One will go on sale next Spring for $249. Unlike the larger, this speaker has a smaller footprint and even includes a rechargeable battery.

