YouTube removes ‘Tide Pod Challenge’ videos that make you question humanity’s ‘intelligence’

In case you’ve been lucky enough to not see the latest fad hitting the internet, for some reason, people are participating in something called the Tide Pod Challenge. In it, people, usually in their teenage years, are biting into the liquid detergent pods and then spitting out the multi-colored soaps. Thankfully, online platforms like YouTube are removing these challenge videos…

Talking to CNNMoney, Google stated that “YouTube’s Community Guidelines prohibit content that’s intended to encourage dangerous activities that have an inherent risk of physical harm. We work to quickly remove flagged videos that violate our policies.”

YouTube is also striking channels that post Tide Pod Challenge videos for violating the platform’s rules.

In addition to YouTube, Facebook has removed videos and posts from its platform as well as from Instagram that contained Tide Pod Challenge content. A spokesperson told CNNMoney that “we don’t allow the promotion of self-injury and will remove it when we’re made aware of it.”

And even though I shouldn’t need to say this, please don’t eat Tide Pods. They’re for cleaning your laundry, not for challenges.

