YouTube to find controversial videos ahead of time with new ‘Intelligence Desk’

Frequently marred by the presence of inappropriate content, YouTube now plans to be more proactive in policing its network. A report today revealed plans for an “Intelligence Desk” as part of an “early detection” initiative to remove videos before they spiral into controversy.

Nintendo Switch

BuzzFeed News today has details on the Google company’s plans for “a multi-pronged ‘early detection’ initiative intended to ferret out controversial content before it spirals into a bigger problem” called the Intelligence Desk.

In a statement, YouTube confirmed the creation of the team, and reiterated its commitment to use machine learning and hiring more humans to manually review content:

As we outlined in a blog in December, we’re expanding our work against bad actors trying to abuse our platform. This includes hiring more people working to address potentially violative content and increasing our use of machine learning technology. We can confirm that part of those efforts will include assembling new teams dedicated to protecting our platform against emerging trends and threats.

Questionable content will be uncovered through Google data, user reports, social media trends, and third-party consultants. YouTube will also partner with over 100 organizations, including government agencies and academics, to gain a better understanding.

The end goal of the Intelligence Desk is to either remove videos before they become controversial, or at the very least disable advertising on them to stop brand boycotts.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: