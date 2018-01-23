You can now share to Instagram Direct messages w/ Android’s direct share menu

One of the best parts of Android is sharing, as the default share menu makes it easy to send content to just about anything you’d want. Now, Instagram is making it easier to share content in direct messages with that menu.

Back in Android Marshmallow, Google added the ability for developers to set up Android so users could share directly to contacts or locations within an app. Lots of developers have jumped on board to use this functionality, and most recently, that’s included Instagram.

First spotted by Android Police, Android’s share menu now includes Instagram Direct messages to specific contacts. Simply sharing a link or picture pulls up the dialogue with your frequent contacts appearing as options.

Of course, if the contact you’re trying to share to doesn’t appear in this list, you can always use the dedicated Direct option for sharing to anyone you talk to privately on Instagram. Undoubtedly, this is a handy little feature for those who chat a lot on Instagram.

