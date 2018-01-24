9to5Toys Lunch Break: Pioneer A/V Receiver w/ Chromecast $300, Aukey Multi-Room Speaker $72, Brother AiO Printer $100, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Pioneer’s 4K 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver has Chromecast, HDR10, more: $300 or open-box $279
Get Sonos multi-room functionality for less: Aukey AudioLink Speaker $72 (Reg. $90)
Brother’s latest All-in-One AirPrint Laser Printer at Amazon all-time low: $100 (Reg. $130+)
Apple’s high-end 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar 512GB now $449 off
iTunes launches ‘Double Feature’ movie sale w/ two films for $10
VUDU has $0.50 Digital HD movie rentals: John Wick, Rogue One, Moana, many more
Apple Watch Series 1 on sale from $180 shipped at Target
Review: Apogee’s next generation Lightning & USB MiC+ for iOS/Mac
Review: LEGO’s 7,500-piece Millennium Falcon is the ultimate collector’s item for Star Wars fans
MORE NEW DEALS:
Amazon has $0.50 Digital HD Movie Rentals: Zootopia, Batman vs. Superman, many more
- Levi’s Men’s Extra Capacity Leather Slimfold Wallet $9 (Reg. $21)
- Insignia Nintendo Switch HDMI/USB Dock Kit for $35 at Best Buy
- Jackery’s 500Wh battery-powered generator keeps you going: $498 shipped (Reg. $600)
- Best Super Bowl 2018 Ultra HDTVs from under $500
- Vera Bradley marks all sale styles at 50% off: luggage, handbags, accessories & more
- Anker PowerCore 13000mAh battery features USB-C input & plenty of life for $26 (Reg. $34)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: House of Da Vinci, LightEaters!, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: DOOM from $10, Overwatch GOTY $28, more
- Toys R Us closing 180 stores, “deep discounts” to be available early February
- Smartphone Accessories: 5-Foot MFi Nylon Braided Lightning Cable $5, more
- SteelSeries Apex RGB gaming keyboard drops to $40 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $60+)
- Finish Line is offering up to 50% off apparel: Nike, Under Armour, adidas, PUMA, more
- Mario Odyssey Switch Kit for $15: Tin Lunchbox, Joy-Con Comfort Grip, Earbuds, more
- DotStone’s 4K HDMI bi-directional switcher drops to $8.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $12)
- Pokémon Trainer Guess: Kanto Edition Electronic Game just $5 Prime shipped
- Charge your MacBook Pro, iPhone X, more w/ a USB surge protector for $13.50 Prime shipped
- Tiger Insulated Travel Mugs hit Amazon low at $14 Prime shipped in today’s Gold Box
- eBay takes 20% off $25+ from select sellers in tech, home, fashion, and much more
- Eddie Bauer cuts an extra 40% off clearance styles w/ deals starting at $3
- Samsung’s sleek 49-inch 4K QLED UHDTV hits $798 shipped (Reg $1,000+)
- Walgreens offers decorative wood photo panels from less than $5 today
- Amazon T-fal kitchenware sale from $18: Stainless Steel Deep Fryer $60, more
- Control your TV from your phone w/ Logitech’s Harmony Smart Control: $58 (Reg. $80+)
- Amazon 1-day Ravensburger/Melissa & Doug puzzle and board game sale from $5
- Amazon’s $7 HD movie sale includes popular series: Twilight, Hunger Games, Divergent, more
NEW PRODUCTS:
God of War gets an official release date, new trailer and more [Video]
Xbox Game Pass will now include Day 1 Halo, Forza, GOW releases + new subscription plans
LEGO Ideas announces second half of 2017 results, with an unexpected outcome
- Tapplock is the ‘world’s first fingerprint padlock’, offers improved security and convenience
- Amazon officially opens autonomous ‘Go’ grocery store in Seattle
- GQ celebrates 60 years w/ Bloomingdale’s collab featuring Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, more
- ARC is an energy-efficient and minimalist LED bulb that looks delightfully retro
- PapierMachine is a new interactive electronic paper toy to teach kids about circuits
- Alpha is ‘the world’s first commercial hydrogen-powered eBike’, refuels in just 2 minutes
- TaylorMade and Blast Motion team up for new iPhone-connected putter
- Tory Burch’s activewear line ‘Tory Sport’ is stylish and functional with prices from $35
- Best Console Game Releases for January: Monster Hunter, Street Fighter Arcade, more
- Nintendo Labo leverages cardboard to create unique Switch gaming experiences [Video]
- New adidas EQT shoe has built-in ticket for Berlin subway, resale prices hitting $2,500
- Espro invented ‘the World’s Lightest Coffee Press’ for travelers
- Target’s new denim-based line Universal Thread features all items under $40
- If you want Colgate’s new $100 smart toothbrush, you’ll have to go to an Apple Store
- Full 4K support, 2-hours of run-time and DJI-like controls highlight this underwater robot
- How to organize and style your bedside table with these decor ideas
- Magilight lets you easily create photographic light paintings
- Yeti Touch is a tray that helps speed up kitchen prep by cutting defrosting time in half
- Hori debuts first wireless third-party PlayStation 4 controller with Xbox One form-factor
- Native Instruments launches Sounds.com subscription platform for music producers
- Twelve South announces PencilSnap, a $30 Apple Pencil case w/ integrated magnets
- Shell smartwatch can transform into a full-featured smartphone w/ 12MP camera & more
- Focusrite unveils new USB-C audio interfaces for Mac ahead of NAMM 2018
- New Monster Hunter World and Glacier White PS4 Pro consoles releasing this month
- Pottery Barn showcases a small space furniture line for decorating tiny homes
- This affordable new dash cam features voice control
- Nokia debuts new iPhone-enabled sleep tracker that integrates with your smart home and Alexa