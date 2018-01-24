9to5Toys Lunch Break: Pioneer A/V Receiver w/ Chromecast $300, Aukey Multi-Room Speaker $72, Brother AiO Printer $100, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Get Sonos multi-room functionality for less: Aukey AudioLink Speaker $72 (Reg. $90)

Brother’s latest All-in-One AirPrint Laser Printer at Amazon all-time low: $100 (Reg. $130+)

Apple’s high-end 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar 512GB now $449 off

iTunes launches ‘Double Feature’ movie sale w/ two films for $10

VUDU has $0.50 Digital HD movie rentals: John Wick, Rogue One, Moana, many more

Apple Watch Series 1 on sale from $180 shipped at Target

Review: LEGO’s 7,500-piece Millennium Falcon is the ultimate collector’s item for Star Wars fans

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS:

God of War gets an official release date, new trailer and more [Video]

Xbox Game Pass will now include Day 1 Halo, Forza, GOW releases + new subscription plans

LEGO Ideas announces second half of 2017 results, with an unexpected outcome